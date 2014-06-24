RHP David Phelps will make his 10th start and 19th start of the season on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium last Thursday. Phelps allowed six hits, two walks and two runs in seventh innings to go 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. He will be making his first career start at Rogers Centre after making four relief appearances there. This season, he has a 3.86 ERA as a starter and an identical 3.86 ERA as a reliever. Blue Jays LF Melky Cabrera has a career .455 (5-for-11) batting average, including two home runs, in his career against Phelps.

INF Yangervis Solarte had an RBI single against RHP Chad Jenkins in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. The hit snapped an 0-for-28 drought at the plate that has seen his batting average slip to .266. Solarte entered Monday’s game to play third base in the eighth inning when the Yankees took out some of their regulars.

RHP Chase Whitley allowed season highs in runs (eight), hits (11) and walks (three) as he lasted only 3 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. It was his shortest outing of the season and snapped his three-game winning streak. “I couldn’t command the ball at all, like I have been in the past,” Whitley said. “I got away from the game plan. I couldn’t execute the pitches I wanted to throw.”

RF Ichiro Suzuki singled in the eighth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. He was 1-for-3 for the game and has 12 hits in his past 35 at-bats (.343).

1B Mark Teixeira (sore left foot) was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday and went 1-for-3 with his 13th homer of the season. He was listed as day-to-day after leaving the 8-0 loss to Baltimore on Sunday in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch. X-rays proved negative. He was 0-for-3 Sunday to snap a 10-game hitting streak (11-for-37, .297).

CF Jacoby Ellsbury has been successful in 13 consecutive stolen-base attempts. He has not been caught stealing since April 19 at Tampa Bay. He entered Monday’s game 21-for-23 in steal attempts. Ellsbury did not have a chance to steal a base on Monday, going 0-for-3 in an 8-3 loss at Toronto.