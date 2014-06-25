RHP David Phelps allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out seven in five innings and did not factor in the decision in Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He pitched at least five innings in each of his 10 starts this season but has pitched less than six innings in five of his starts.

INF Yangervis Solarte started at third base in Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays after snapping a 0-for-28 drought with an RBI single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. He entered that game in the eighth inning. INF Kelly Johnson had started eight of the 10 previous games at third but did not start on Tuesday against LHP Mark Buehrle. Johnson bats left while Solarte is a switch-hitter. Solarte was 1-for-4 on Tuesday and threw the ball away on a sacrifice bunt in the ninth to allow the winning run to score.

SS Derek Jeter hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He is hitting .321 (17-for-53) in his past 13 games.

LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw 35 pitches to live hitters on Tuesday at the club’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to have one more such session before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in a game with Class A Tampa on Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since May 11.

C Brian McCann singled in the second inning to snap an 0-for-9 drought. He doubled in the seventh to go 2-for-4 in the 7-6 loss at Toronto. He is batting .223.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his 16th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. He is coming off a no decision against the Orioles on Friday (six innings, four hits, one walk, two runs and six strikeouts) in a game won by 5-3 the Yankees. He is 2-2 with a 3.64 ERA over his past nine starts after going 2-3, 5.14 ERA, in his first six outings. This will be his first start against Toronto this season. He is 4-3, 3.81 ERA, in eight career starts against the Blue Jays but in the past seven of those starts, he is 4-2, 2.82 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in five career starts at Rogers.