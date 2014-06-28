LHP Vidal Nuno made a case to stay in New York’s rotation by allowing two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday. Nuno helped the Yankees turn in their first shutout at home over the Red Sox since Sept. 26, 2009. He also won for the first time at Yankee Stadium while lowering his ERA from 5.88 to 5.42.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to rebound from his second loss of the season Saturday against the Red Sox. Tanaka had a five-game winning streak stopped when he allowed three runs and six hits over seven innings during Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Tanaka faced the Red Sox for the first time April 22 in Boston and allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. In the final 3 1/3 innings, the Red Sox were 2-for-12 against him.

CC Sabathia will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday for Class A Tampa of the Florida State. Sabathia threw three bullpen sessions last week as he rehabs an inflamed right knee and is expected to throw 40 to 45 pitches. The Yankees expect that it will take at least three rehab starts and each time his pitch count will increase.

RHP Michael Pineda had last week’s throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. The Yankees are hoping there will be no snags Saturday when Pineda is slated to throw. Pineda has not pitched since April 23, when he was ejected for using pine tar at Fenway Park. He has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a right shoulder muscle injury.