RHP Masahiro Tanaka lost consecutive starts for the first time this season despite pitching his third complete game. He allowed two runs and seven hits and became the first Yankee rookie to have three complete games in a season since Orlando Hernandez in 1998.

LHP CC Sabathia made his first rehab start for Class A Tampa and allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. He faced 12 hitters and threw about 40 to 45 pitches. Sabathia has been on the DL since May 11 with an inflamed right knee and the Yankees feel he needs at least three rehab starts before returning.

LF Brett Gardner had New York’s first hit and was caught stealing. Gardner is batting .349 (30-for-86) over his last 22 home games since May 3.

RHP Michael Pineda played catch Saturday by making 25 throws from 60 feet without any pain. Pineda has not pitched since April 23 when he was ejected for using pine tar at Fenway Park. He has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a right shoulder injury.