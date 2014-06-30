RHP David Phelps makes his 11th start of the season Monday night against the visiting Rays. Phelps is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA over his last five home starts. Phelps is coming off two mixed outings against the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, he allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings at Toronto. On June 19 in a home win over the Blue Jays, he allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings while throwing 115 pitches. Phelps won both starts against Tampa Bay last season, allowing six runs and 14 hits in 13 1/3 innings.

RHP Chase Whitley was handed his second straight loss after going 3-0 in his first seven starts. In his first game against the Red Sox, Whitley allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings Sunday. Following three consecutive wins, Whitley has allowed 13 earned runs and 19 hits over his past 7 1/3 innings.

DH Carlos Beltran was throwing in preparation for an eventual return to the outfield, but that was put on hold after his forearm became stiff. The Yankees have shut down his throwing program for the time being but hope to resume it next week. Beltran did wind up with his third three-hit game of the season Sunday, his first since April 13, also against Boston.

LHP CC Sabathia felt no issues following his first rehab start with Class A Tampa on Saturday, when he gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings. After throwing 37 pitches to 12 hitters, Sabathia will have a bullpen session this week in New York before making another rehab start with a team closer to New York, probably either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sabathia has been on the DL since May 11 with an inflamed right knee, and the Yankees feel he needs at least three rehab starts before returning.