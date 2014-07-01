RHP David Phelps allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings and did not get a decision. He allowed a pair of home runs and has allowed three in his last two home starts after going nine straight home starts without giving up a home run.

SS Derek Jeter drove in a run for the third straight game. That marked the first time since Aug. 20-22, 2012 that he has done that. Over his last 18 games, Jeter is batting .329 (24-for-73) with eight RBIs and 10 runs scored.

2B Brian Roberts hit the game-tying home run with one out in the ninth. That was his 11th career home run in the ninth inning or later and eighth to tie a game or give his team a lead. It also was his second as a Yankee, with the other coming May 6 at Los Angeles of Anaheim.

LHP CC Sabathia threw a bullpen session Monday, two days after throwing 37 pitches in 2 1/3 innings during a rehab start for Class-A Tampa Bay. General manager Brian Cashman said the most encouraging thing about Sabathia’s first rehab outing was that he moved well off the mound and did not have any problems with the right knee. Sabathia will make at least three rehab starts and the next one will be Thursday with Double-A Trenton.