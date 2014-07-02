RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre after taking the loss in Monday’s game. Ramirez made eight appearances with the Yankees in his second stint in the majors and was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

LHP CC Sabathia spoke before Tuesday’s 2-1 loss vs. Tampa Bay and said that he no problems moving around in Saturday’s rehab start for Class A Tampa and in Monday’s bullpen session. He also said that his fastball command has been decent. The Yankees originally said that he will making his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Trenton but instead that will take place Wednesday on short rest. Despite his progress, he was transferred to 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

C Brain McCann got the night off though he struck out as a pinch hitter after describing his performance at the plate as being “horrible.” McCann was 1-for-5 Monday, has one hit in his last 13 at-bats, three in his last 17 and seven hits in his last 38 at-bats since having five RBIs June 18 against Toronto.

RHP Jim Miller was added to the Yankee roster to provide their bullpen with a fresh arm. Miller made one appearance for the Yankees last September and was 4-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 26 outings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.