RHP Masahiro Tanaka (11-3) has lost consecutive starts for the first time heading into his Thursday outing in Minnesota. Tanaka has made two starts following a loss, and he has a 1.72 ERA in those games. He last pitched Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he allowed two runs and seven hits in a complete game. Tanaka faced the Twins on May 31 and allowed an unearned run and four hits over eight innings in a 3-1 victory.

SS Derek Jeter likely will get a day off soon after playing every game of the homestand. Jeter had a seven-game hitting streak stopped when he went 0-for-5 Wednesday.

LHP CC Sabathia (knee) was not impressive Wednesday in his second rehab start. He threw 3 2/3 innings for Double-A Trenton, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk. He struck out two.

1B Mark Teixeira missed Wednesday’s game after getting some fluid drained from his left knee Tuesday. Teixeira, who has two hits in his last 16 at-bats, said that he doesn’t expect to miss more than one game and that the draining of the fluid is related to a 2008 surgery.

LF Brett Gardner hit his second career leadoff home run, his eighth home run of the season overall. He also hit eight last season. Gardner has reached base in 18 straight games. In his past 26 home games, he is batting .337 (35-for-104) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 21 runs.