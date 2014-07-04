3B Zelous Wheeler had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Thursday’s game and made his major league debut. He homered in his second at-bat for his first big-league hit.

RHP Dellin Betances struck out two batters in a spotless eighth inning Thursday, extending his major league lead in relief strikeouts with 78. It was the 29th time in 36 games he has recorded at least two strikeouts. He has fanned seven of the nine Twins batters he has faced this season.

3B Yangervis Solarte was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the game Thursday. After winning a job on the major league roster out of spring training, due in large part to his bat, Solarte struggled throughout June, where he hit just .141 in 71 at-bats.

DH Carlos Beltran hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, the 367th of his career. The blast moved him past Lance Berkman for fourth on the all-time list for homers by a switch hitter.