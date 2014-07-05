RHP Chase Whitley allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in three innings, the shortest outing of his major league career. Whitley has not gone past the fourth inning in three consecutive starts. The outing pushed Whitley’s ERA to 5.14.

1B Mark Teixeira went 1-for-4 and is hitting .371 in his career against the Twins, the highest mark against Minnesota in franchise history. At Target Field, Teixeira is hitting .364. He also made a diving stop on a ground ball in the eighth inning, preventing the tying run from scoring.

LF Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 with a leadoff triple to start the game. The triple was Gardner’s sixth of the season, which is the fourth-highest total in the American League. He has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.

C Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-4, his first three-hit game this season in his 11th start. It was his first three-hit effort in almost three years, dating to Aug. 6, 2011.