INF Dean Anna was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Anna made the Yankees’ opening day roster and played the first 12 major league games of his career with them, hitting .136 with one home run and three RBIs, before being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At Scranton, he batted .192 in 36 games with one homer and 14 RBIs.