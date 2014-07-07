RHP Bruce Billings was added to the roster. Billings, 28, has a 5.31 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Manager Joe Girardi said more arms were needed in the bullpen. He may start Monday at Cleveland in place of LHP Vidal Nuno, who was traded to the Diamondbacks . He pitched in one game for New York this season, allowing four runs in four innings on April 25 against the Los Angeles Angels. Veteran Alfonso Soriano was designated for assignment.

RHP Dellin Betances is one of three Yankees selected to the All-Star Game. Betances has flourished as a set-up man in the bullpen. His 13.95 strikeouts per nine innings, spanning 37 relief outings, represents the highest such mark in the majors this season (min. 40 innings).

SS Derek Jeter will appear in his 14th All-Star Game, and he will start for the ninth time. “It feels good,” Jeter said. “All-Star Games are fun. I‘m happy I get the opportunity to come back here. It’ll be special for me. It’ll be the last one for me, so I‘m glad I have the opportunity to go.” Jeter went over 3,400 career hits Sunday with a single in the ninth inning of a 9-7 win over the Twins. He is the eighth player in MLB history to collect at least 3,400 hits and the first since Pete Rose.

LHP CC Sabathia experienced renewed knee swelling Thursday, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season. Sabathia has been sidelined since May 11 due to an ailing right knee. He made his most recent rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Trenton.

RF Alfonso Soriano was designated for assignment, ending his second stint with the Yankees. Soriano, 38, was hitting .221 with six home runs over 67 games this season. The move made room for RHP Bruce Billings. “It was extremely difficult,” Girardi said. “(Soriano) has been a great Yankee and a great player. We felt we needed some more pitching.” Soriano broke into the majors with the Yankees in 1999 before moving to Texas, Washington and the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees re-acquired Soriano from the Cubs prior to last year’s trade deadline. The reunion was a pleasant one as he hit .256 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games played with New York last season. In all, Soriano spent parts of seven seasons with the Yankees, hitting .276 with 121 home runs, 343 RBIs and 130 steals.

RF Ichiro Suzuki went 3-for-4 to tie his season high for hits in the 9-7 win over Minnesota on Sunday. It was his 14th three-plus hit game against the Twins.

C Brian McCann, who was a late addition to Sunday’s lineup after missing the past two games with a sore foot, drove in the first two runs of a 9-7 win over Minnesota with a double -- knocking in LF Brett Gardner and SS Derek Jeter -- to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was acquired by the Yankees in addition to cash considerations from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for LHP Vidal Nuno. McCarthy, 30, was 3-10 with a 5.01 ERA with Arizona. “We expect him to pitch well for us and give us distance,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I know he’s had his struggles, but he’s seemed to turn it around. He’s got a good arm and we need him to help us.” The Yankees will be the fifth team McCarthy has pitched for in his nine-year career. His best stint was his two years with Oakland, when he was a combined 17-15 with a 3.29 ERA.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his fifth home run of the season with a three-run shot in the second inning to put the Yankees up 6-0 in Sunday’s 9-7 win over the Twins at Target Field. It was his first career home run against the Twins. He also had four RBIs, which were a season high.

LF Brett Gardner reached base safely for a 21st straight game with a plate appearance with his first-inning walk in Sunday’s 9-7 win over the Minnesota Twins. It’s the longest such streak by a Yankee this year.