FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 9, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Shane Greene won his first major league start, pitching six innings and giving up two runs and four hits in a 5-3 win over Cleveland Monday night. Greene is the seventh pitcher to make his debut with the Yankees this season.

OF Carlos Beltran was not in the Yankees’ starting lineup Monday. He tweaked his right knee in his last at bat Sunday in Minnesota, and there was swelling behind the knee on Monday. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is expected to join the Yankees Tuesday. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, McCarthy will make his Yankees debut Wednesday night vs. Cleveland. “He’s an experienced starter who gives us length,” said manager Joe Girardi. “Another guy with a power sinker, who should give us a lot of groundball outs.”

RHP Julio DePaula was called up from Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League on Monday as RHP Kevin Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. DePaula was signed by the Orioles June 27 after he played this year with the independent York (PA) Revolution of the Atlantic League. DePaula was with Bowie to face the host Harrisburg (PA) Senators when he was summoned to Nationals Park. Harrisburg is a farm team of the Nationals. “It’s a good story,” said manager Buck Showalter, who noted DePaula has big league experience. He was not needed in the Orioles’ 8-2 win in 11 innings Monday at Washington.

OF Brett Gardner’s first-inning single Monday extended his streak to a career-high 22 consecutive games in which he has reached base. It’s the longest such streak by a Yankee since Robinson Cano reached base in 26 consecutive games in June and July of 2012. During his streak Gardner is hitting .321 (27-for-84) with 13 walks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.