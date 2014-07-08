RHP Shane Greene won his first major league start, pitching six innings and giving up two runs and four hits in a 5-3 win over Cleveland Monday night. Greene is the seventh pitcher to make his debut with the Yankees this season.

OF Carlos Beltran was not in the Yankees’ starting lineup Monday. He tweaked his right knee in his last at bat Sunday in Minnesota, and there was swelling behind the knee on Monday. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is expected to join the Yankees Tuesday. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, McCarthy will make his Yankees debut Wednesday night vs. Cleveland. “He’s an experienced starter who gives us length,” said manager Joe Girardi. “Another guy with a power sinker, who should give us a lot of groundball outs.”

RHP Julio DePaula was called up from Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League on Monday as RHP Kevin Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. DePaula was signed by the Orioles June 27 after he played this year with the independent York (PA) Revolution of the Atlantic League. DePaula was with Bowie to face the host Harrisburg (PA) Senators when he was summoned to Nationals Park. Harrisburg is a farm team of the Nationals. “It’s a good story,” said manager Buck Showalter, who noted DePaula has big league experience. He was not needed in the Orioles’ 8-2 win in 11 innings Monday at Washington.

OF Brett Gardner’s first-inning single Monday extended his streak to a career-high 22 consecutive games in which he has reached base. It’s the longest such streak by a Yankee since Robinson Cano reached base in 26 consecutive games in June and July of 2012. During his streak Gardner is hitting .321 (27-for-84) with 13 walks.