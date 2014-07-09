RHP Bruce Billings, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Brandon McCarthy, who joined the Yankees on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday. In one relief appearance for the Yankees Billings gave up four runs in four innings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up a season-high five runs on a season-high 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. “I think it had a lot to do with my command,” Tanaka said. “A lot of my pitches were going right down the middle.” Tanaka, who started the season 11-0, has now lost three of his last four starts.

RHP Shane Greene, who pitched so well in his first major league start Monday, will get another start. Greene is scheduled to start Saturday against the Orioles. Greene got the win Monday in Cleveland when he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits, with two strikeouts and no walks in a 5-3 win over the Indians.

RHP Brandon McCarthy, acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, joined the Yankees on Tuesday. McCarthy, who was 3-10 with a 5.01 ERA for the Diamondbacks, will start Wednesday night vs. Cleveland.