July 11, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OF Zoilo Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the roster spot of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was placed on the disabled list with inflammation in his elbow. Almonte was hitting .279 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts, dropping his major league average to .160 in 10 games this year.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with inflammation in his right elbow, a day after he gave up five runs on 10 hits in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. Tanaka has returned to New York to have an MRI done on the elbow. “There’s soreness and he must have felt that it was affecting him a little bit, so we felt it was best to send him back and have an MRI,” manager Joe Girardi said.

OF Carlos Beltran was a late scratch from the Wednesday’s starting lineup after breaking his nose when he was hit by a ball that ricocheted off a batting practice screen. “It’s just a fracture in two different areas,” Beltran said. “I feel good, my head feels good. I had a headache for the whole day, and now it’s getting better, so hopefully (Thursday) it will get better and I could be back soon.”

1B Mark Teixeira accounted for three of the Yankees’ five runs by hitting two home runs Wednesday in New York’s 5-4 win over Cleveland. Teixeira hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. It was Teixeira’s first multi-homer game since July 13, 2012, when he hit two home runs vs. the Angels. Wednesday was the 37th multi-homer game of his career.

RHP Brandon McCarthy got off to a bumpy start, but then he settled down to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings in his first start for the Yankees after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on July 6. McCarthy gave up four runs (one earned) on nine hits. “After the first inning, he shut them down for most of the game after that. He gave us a really good performance,” manager Joe Girardi said.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury capped a 3-for-7 night with a game-deciding home run in the 14th inning Wednesday at Cleveland. “It felt like it was going to take a home run to get a run across,” Ellsbury said. Two of his six homers on the season came in the past four days.

