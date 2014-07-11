FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been diagnosed with a partially torn ligament in his elbow. The Yankees will try rehab and a throwing program first. If successful, Tanaka could be back in six weeks. However, if the rehab and throwing program is not successful, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. “Guys have had success doing this and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” said Manager Joe Girardi. “But it is what it is. We’re not going to have him for at least six weeks and that’s the tough part, but I‘m optimistic that we’ll have him back.”

3B Yangervis Solarte has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place on the roster of OF Carlos Beltran, who was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Solarte has spent most of the season with the Yankees, hitting .260 with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

OF Carlos Beltran was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Thursday. Beltran was hit in the face by a baseball during batting practice prior to Wednesday’s game.

SS Derek Jeter played his last scheduled game at Progressive Field Thursday night. Prior to the game, Indians president Mark Shapiro, manager Terry Francona and players Jason Giambi and Nick Swisher presented him with a portrait of Jeter done in Legos, and a Les Paul-Gibson pinstriped electric guitar, bearing Jeter’s uniform No.2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
