RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who has a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and will be out at least six weeks -- and could be facing Tommy John surgery -- released a statement Friday. He basically apologized for the injury and said he’d push as hard as possible to get back and pitch. “I want to apologize to the Yankees organization, my teammates and our fans for not being able to help during this time,” Tanaka said in that statement. “I accept this injury as a challenge, but I promise to do everything I can to overcome this setback and return to the mound as soon as possible.”

LHP Jeff Francis, acquired in a trade with Oakland Friday, will talk with Yankees manager Joe Girardi about his role when arriving this weekend. Girardi said before the series began that he thinks Francis is probably in the 30-40 pitch range right now but will talk to the left-hander to see “what he’s been doing recently” because New York needs help in the starting rotation as well as the bullpen.

2B Brian Roberts returned to Baltimore for the first time since signing with the Yankees in the offseason. He played for the Orioles for the past 13 years, missing a lot of time with injuries the past four seasons, and said before the game that going to the visiting clubhouse was a bit strange. Roberts didn’t get a much of an ovation in his first at-bat but then crushed the first pitch he saw for a solo homer -- more cheers came then.

LHP CC Sabathia was scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews about his injured right knee on Monday but has scrapped that appointment and will see two other doctors. MLB.com is reporting that Sabathia will see Dodgers team doctor Dr. Neal ElAttrache and already saw the Texas team physician.

RHP Jim Miller was designated for assignment. He’s given up six runs in 2 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda held the Orioles to two runs on three hits over seven innings in Friday’s loss. He struck out three without a walk but surprisingly threw three wild pitches and hit two batters. Two of the wild pitches and two of the hit batters came in the fourth inning, helping the Orioles score twice and tie the game. That was just the fifth time in the expansion era that a pitcher hit at least two batters and threw at least two wild pitches in the same inning. “Looking back, obviously that inning was a moment in the game,” he said through an interpreter.

RHP Matt Daley got recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Friday’s game. He might only be with the team for a day or so until LHP Jeff Francis arrives and has no record in 12 games this year. Daley didn’t pitch in Friday’s loss.