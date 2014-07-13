RHP Masahiro Tanaka will continue with treatment for his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, manager Joe Girardi said. Tanaka was one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors before going on the 15-day disabled list. He is 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA.

RHP Shane Greene had impressed manager Joe Girardi heading into his Saturday start against Baltimore. He picked up his first major league career win July 7 against Cleveland. “He attacked the zone,” Girardi said. He had a very good sinker that day and used his other pitches effectively. He was even better Saturday against the Orioles, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

LHP Jeff Francis, who was acquired from Oakland on Friday for cash and player to be named, reported to the Yankees on Saturday. To make room, RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. While Francis has not been told what his role will be, manager Joe Girardi said he expects him to throw about 40 pitches out of the bullpen.

RHP Michael Pineda, who is on the 60-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation, threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and did not report any more setbacks. He could return next month in the best case scenario. “I didn’t get any bad news today, so that’s good news,” manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for newly acquired LHP Jeff Francis. Daley appeared in 12 games and had a 4.85 ERA.