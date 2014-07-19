RHP Masahiro Tanaka is eight days into his DL stint with right elbow inflammation that might turn into Tommy John surgery. Tanaka said there still is pain but that it’s gradually getting better. Tanaka said he will begin a throwing program whenever he is pain-free, if that happens.

DH Carlos Beltran was activated from the seven-day concussion list Friday after injuring himself in batting practice in Cleveland on July 9. He said before Friday’s game that he actually did not have a concussion, but the Yankees were approaching with caution.

LHP CC Sabathia’s season is officially over, which is what was suspected when the Yankees said he had more knee pain during a rehab start. General manager Brian Cashman said Sabathia will undergo season-ending knee surgery July 23 on his inflamed right knee, but that the procedure will not be the dreaded micro-fracture surgery, which has taken place with NBA players such as New York Knicks F Amare Stoudemire. The good news is that the surgery is only a clean-up procedure to rid the knee of the swelling.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his second start Saturday since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6. McCarthy made his debut with the Yankees on July 9 and did not get a decision after allowing four runs (one earned) and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. McCarthy is trending upward of late as he is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his last three outings after he won one of his first 16 starts.