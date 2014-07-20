FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
July 20, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Carlos Beltran has four hits in eight at-bats since being activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Friday. It marked the third time this season that he had consecutive multi-hit games. In Beltran’s last 10 games, he is batting .308 (12-for-39) with three home runs.

SS Derek Jeter had his 3,411th career hit Saturday against the Reds, putting him eight behind Carl Yastrzemski for seventh place in baseball history. In 32 games since June 10, Jeter is batting .311 (41-for-132).

LHP CC Sabathia spoke about his impending right knee surgery before Saturday’s game against the Reds. He said it is a similar procedure as Oklahoma City Thunder G Russell Westbrook’s surgery and that it will be six to eight weeks before he can resume activities.

RHP Brandon McCarthy won his home debut by allowing one run and six hits in six innings Saturday in the Yankees’ 7-1 victory over the Reds. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in his last four outings. McCarthy also struck out nine without a walk, marking the 101st straight outing that he issued three walks or fewer, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

