FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
July 22, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Dellin Betances allowed his second home run of the season and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in 25 at-bats that a right-handed hitter got a hit off him.

RHP Shane Greene makes his third career start Monday in the opener of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Yankee to pitch at least six innings and allow four or fewer hits in his first two career starts. Greene last pitched July 12 at Baltimore, when he allowed four hits and struck out nine without a walk in seven innings of a 3-0 victory.

C Brian McCann reached base safely for the 15th straight game by having his 20th multi-hit game of the season. Since June 29, McCann is hitting .323 (20-for-62) and this is the sixth time that he has reached base safely in 15 straight starts and first since Sept. 1-18, 2011.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda left a game with a lead for the 11th time but took a no-decision in his 200th career appearance. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. That marked the first time since Aug. 12 that he did not allow an earned run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.