RHP Dellin Betances allowed his second home run of the season and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in 25 at-bats that a right-handed hitter got a hit off him.

RHP Shane Greene makes his third career start Monday in the opener of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Yankee to pitch at least six innings and allow four or fewer hits in his first two career starts. Greene last pitched July 12 at Baltimore, when he allowed four hits and struck out nine without a walk in seven innings of a 3-0 victory.

C Brian McCann reached base safely for the 15th straight game by having his 20th multi-hit game of the season. Since June 29, McCann is hitting .323 (20-for-62) and this is the sixth time that he has reached base safely in 15 straight starts and first since Sept. 1-18, 2011.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda left a game with a lead for the 11th time but took a no-decision in his 200th career appearance. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. That marked the first time since Aug. 12 that he did not allow an earned run.