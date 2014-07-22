3B Zealous Wheeler made his first start at third base at Yankee Stadium on Monday night and had two putouts. His first chance was a ground ball by Texas 1B J.P. Arencibia and he fielded the ball near the foul line and made an off-balance throw from foul territory.

RHP Shane Greene made his third career start and allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also made three errors, becoming the first Yankee pitcher to do so since Tommy John had three on the same play against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27, 1988.

RHP Chase Whitley will look to reverse a negative trend Tuesday night when he faces the Texas Rangers. Whitley was 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA in his first seven starts but is 0-3 with a 12.86 ERA in his last four. Whitley last pitched in New York’s rain-shortened 3-1 loss at Baltimore on July 13 when he allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his 22nd game of the season Monday with a grade-one strain of his lower lat muscle in the back. Teixeira said that he first starting feeling something during the Yankees’ series in Oakland from June 13-15 but was able to play through it. He felt it get worse during the four days of inactivity in the All-Star break and an MRI revealed the strain. The Yankees believe that Teixeira should be only out for three to four days but he also was getting a PRP shot from team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before Monday’s game.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning and that gave him hits in six straight at-bats. Over his last four games, Ellsbury is hitting .500 (8-for-16) with two home runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases.