DH Carlos Beltran, still recovering from an elbow injury suffered in April, is not ready to return to the outfield. The Yankees said he played catch Monday and Tuesday.

OF/INF Kelly Johnson left the game after feeling something in his groin and is day-to-day. He made his 91st start in the outfield but his first as a right fielder, and the Yankees could use him there more often to give Ichiro Suzuki a day off or while they’re waiting on DH Carlos Beltran to potentially return.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his 23rd game of the season Monday with a Grade I strain of his lower lat muscle. The belief is that Teixeira will be out for three to four days.