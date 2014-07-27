RHP Shane Greene will make his fourth career start Sunday against the Blue Jays and will try to avoid some fielding adventures. Greene took the loss Monday when he allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings against Texas. In that game, he made three errors, becoming the first Yankees pitcher to make that many errors since Tommy John on July 27, 1988.

LHP Chris Capuano made his first start since Sept. 6, 2013, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of the Yankees’ 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Capuano became the first pitcher to start for the Yankees after beginning a season with the Boston Red Sox since Ray Scarborough in 1952.

1B Mark Teixeira (Grade I strain of lower lat) missed games July 21-26. He received a platelet-rich plasma shot from team doctor Chris Ahmad on July 21. Teixeira did some stretching and running before July 26 and will do tee and toss before the game on July 27. How those go will be the basis for any decision to place Teixeira on the disabled list.

C Francisco Cervelli continued swinging a hot bat as he had a double and reached base three times Saturday against the Blue Jays. He has a hit in 10 of his last 11 starts and during that span is batting .405 (15-of-37). Cervelli has started six straight games, his longest stretch since getting 10 consecutive starts May 17-27, 2010.