3B Zelous Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to make room for the Yankees’ trade acquisitions. He made his major league debut on July 3 and went 8-for-30 in 16 games with the Yankees.

LF Zoilo Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He had been recalled from before Monday’s game against the Rangers. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139.

RHP Shane Greene will make his fifth career major league start Saturday when he takes the mound against Boston, the team he made his big-league debut against earlier this season. Green allowed three runs in 1/3 inning of relief on April 24 at Boston, but has been stingier since being called back up to New York. Recalled on July 7, the 25-year-old has allowed three earned runs or less in three of his four starts, including 7 1/3 shutout innings against Baltimore on July 12. It’s bad news for Boston, too, as Greene is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts (three appearances) on the road this season.

DH Carlos Beltran went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. His 13th homer of the year, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning, brought the Yankees within 2-1, and also extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games, over which he has three homers and eight RBIs. He also has tallied multiple hits in five of his past six games, a bright spot for the slumping Yankees, who have lost five of six.

LHP Chris Capuano turned in a solid performance against his former club Friday night. Capuano gave up four runs and eight hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings against the Red Sox, striking out five without walking a batter. Capuano went 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Boston before being designated for assignment on June 25. But he fell behind 2-0 in the third inning Friday and the Yankees never recovered. “I just kind of put us behind the eight-ball early, giving up those runs early,” he said, “but we were right there and had a chance to win.”

SS Derek Jeter is going to miss playing at Fenway Park. Jeter brought the Yankees within 4-3 with a solo homer leading off the eighth inning Friday night, but New York fell 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. It was Jeter’s third homer this season and the 14th of his storied career at Fenway, his second-highest total at any visiting ballpark, behind only Baltimore’s Camden Yards (15). It also was his 26th career homer against Boston, his most against any opponent.

2B Brian Roberts was designated for assignment. He played 91 games for the Yankees this year, marking his highest total since 2009, but he had produced just two hits in his last 17 at-bats and was held out of the lineup for the team’s last two games going into the non-waiver Trade Deadline.

2B Stephen Drew’s return to Fenway Park -- although just one day after leaving -- didn’t quite go as he had hoped. Traded from Boston to New York on Thursday, Drew returned as a Yankee on Friday night and went 0-for-4 with two groundouts and two pop outs. Drew was part of Boston’s world championship squad last year, but became a free agent after turning down a $14.1 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox following the season. He remained unsigned until Boston re-signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal on May 20. In 39 games for Boston this year, Drew batted just .176 with four homers and 11 RBIs. He also played second base on Friday night after spending the majority of his career at shortstop.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to Fenway Park, where he played the first seven seasons of his career, and went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk and his 29th stolen base of the season on Friday night. Ellsbury’s third-inning single marked the ninth time in 11 games this season that he has recorded a hit against Boston. He is batting .326 with six doubles, a triple, seven RBIs and six runs scored against the Red Sox this season.

RF Martin Prado, acquired from Arizona in a deadline deal Thursday, entered Friday night’s game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.