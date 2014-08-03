RHP David Phelps will look to open August the same way he pitched the past two months when he takes the mound Sunday at Boston. Phelps (5-5) is 4-1 with a 3.29 ERA over his last nine starts, allowing two earned runs or less in seven of those outings. He was unbeaten in eight straight starts between June 13 and July 23, tied for the longest stretch of his career.

RHP Shane Greene gave up three runs in the second inning, two coming on Mike Napoli’s homer, but allowed only three baserunners over the ensuing two-plus innings. The 25-year-old rookie gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings. Recalled on July 7, Greene has allowed three earned runs or less in four of his five starts.

DH Carlos Beltran went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored Saturday. He has tallied multiple hits in six of his past seven games, including each of his last five, batting .452. It’s his longest such streak since five straight with the Kansas City Royals in 2003. The slugger also extended his season-best hitting streak to nine games and is batting .441 (15-for-34) with three homers and nine RBIs in that time.

SS Derek Jeter went 2-for-5 with a two-run double that sparked a four-run, third-inning rally and led the Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday. It was the 1,006th multi-hit game of his career, moving him into a tie with Hank Aaron for the third-most multi-hit games by a player for one team. Jeter, who has spent all 20 of his seasons with the Yankees and will retire at the end of this year, trails only Detroit’s Ty Cobb (1,211) and St. Louis’ Stan Musial (1,059).

1B Mark Teixeira hit his 19th homer of the season and second in his last four games when he led off the fifth inning with a solo blast off Craig Breslow. If the Yankees hope to contend down the stretch, Teixeira’s power will be a key component.

RF Martin Prado went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday in his first full game with the Yankees. Acquired from Arizona at the trading deadline Thursday, Prado entered as a pinch hitter on Friday night and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

RHP Michael Pineda is slated to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. The plan is for him to throw 60-65 pitches. Manager Joe Girardi said Pineda is “pretty close” to returning to the Yankees. Pineda went on the disabled list May 6 with an injured shoulder and hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 23, when he earned a 10-game suspension for using pine tar during a game at Boston.