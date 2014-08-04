RHP David Phelps lasted just two innings at Fenway Park on Sunday night, allowing five runs on six hits and also getting a couple of loud outs. He took his second consecutive loss after going 4-0 with four no-decisions in his previous eight starts. Officially, he was removed because of inflammation in his right elbow, but he said after the game he was lifted for poor performance. He did, however, have an MRI after his July 18 start.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka, on the disabled list with a right elbow injury and hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery, will attempt to throw for the first time Monday. Tanaka has a partially torn elbow ligament.

DH Carlos Beltran, starting to hit as the Yankees hoped he would when they signed him as a free agent, recorded his sixth straight multi-hit game Sunday, his seventh in the past eight games. He is hitting .447 during a 10-game hitting streak with nine RBIs over that span.

RHP Brandon McCarthy, who still hasn’t lost as a Yankee, makes his fifth start for his new team when New York opens a four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Overall, dating back to his final days with the Arizona Diamondbacks, McCarthy is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his past six starts after winning only one of his first 16 starts of the season for Arizona. He faces RHP Max Scherzer on Monday as the Yankees will go against the last three AL Cy Young Award winners in the first three games of the series. McCarthy is 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in his last four starts against Detroit but hasn’t faced the Tigers since 2012.

2B Stephen Drew, in his first series with his new team, was impressive in the field at his new position. On Sunday night, he drove in four runs, one with a ringing double and two with a game-tying single in the fifth inning. He has had two four-RBI games this season, the other for the Red Sox, and he has just eight RBIs in his other 40 games combined. He had five RBIs in the last two games after recording three in 18 home games with the Red Sox.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-5 with a strikeout, a double play and a couple of loud outs against his old team Sunday night. Hearing boos every time up, he went 1-for-13 in the series, 0-for-10 in the last two games. He is 6-for-27 (.222) in six games at Fenway Park this season.

RHP Esmil Rogers, making his Yankee debut after being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday, worked three no-hit innings, striking out three and walking one, to get the win Sunday night. Designated for assignment by Toronto on July 27, Rogers became the team-record 29th pitcher (counting INF Dean Anna) to pitch for New York this season -- the 50th player. If RHP David Phelps has to miss a start, Rogers, normally a starter, could step in.

LF Brett Gardner cracked a 7-7 tie with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning Sunday night -- his fifth homer on the six-game road trip. He also hit a two-run single, giving him 50 RBIs for the season, one off the team lead and two shy of tying his career high, set in last year. He leads the American League with 44 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Never known as a home run hitter, he admitted he doesn’t mind trotting around the bases. “It’s nice for a change, it’s nice not having to run, beat out an infield hit or a hustle double or a triple or something like that,” he said. “It’s definitely nice for a change, yeah.”

RHP Michael Pineda, out with a shoulder injury, will apparently make at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees. He was clocked in the low 90s, with one pitch hitting 94, in his first rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pineda threw 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and walk while striking out four.