RHP David Phelps landed on the DL with an inflamed right elbow and said it was devastating to get injured, especially this time of year. Phelps had been dealing with it for the past few starts before Sunday but it really cropped up before he lasted two innings Sunday in Boston. Phelps will not be able to throw a baseball for at least two weeks.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list July 9 and for the first time since having a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right elbow. During his throwing session in the Yankee Stadium outfield, Tanaka made 25 throws from 60 feet. He said he felt good and will repeat the throwing session Tuesday.

1B Mark Teixeira was a last-minute scratch after feeling light-headed. Teixeira is 5-for-19 since returning from a lat strain a week ago and has missed 29 games this season. The Yankees said they found out about an hour before the game but expected that Teixeira would be able to play Tuesday.

RHP Brandon McCarthy improved to 5-0 over his past six starts by allowing an unearned run and five hits. He struck out eight and walked two Monday. McCarthy is 4-0 since the Yankees acquired him from the Diamondbacks on July 6. The hot stretch comes after he won just one of his first 17 outings with Arizona this year.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda makes his 23rd start Tuesday night against Detroit and looks to continue his recent upward trend. Kuroda is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in his last 16 starts since May 6. That includes last Wednesday, when he allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings of a 3-2 loss at Texas. Kuroda is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three career starts against Detroit and slugger Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-9 with two home runs in their matchups.