RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the second time since going on the 15-day disabled list July 9 with a right elbow injury. On Monday, he made 25 throws from 60 feet, and Tuesday he increased it to 50 throws. The Yankees felt the results were positive and said Tanaka would resume throwing Thursday after taking Wednesday off.

LHP Chris Capuano on Tuesday will make his third start since being acquired by the Yankees on July 24. Capuano pitched Friday in a 4-3 loss at Boston, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Capuano won both of his past two starts against the Tigers, mostly due to good run support since he gave up 10 earned runs over 14 innings in those outings.

LHP Jeff Francis, designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, was released Tuesday. Francis, 33, went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two games for New York. He appeared for the Reds, Athletics and Yankees this season, going a combined 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in 12 games (one start).

LHP CC Sabathia spoke for the first time since having right knee surgery on July 23. Sabathia said that while microfracture surgery was not needed, doctors removed a bone chip and that the cartilage in his knee is pretty much gone.

1B Mark Teixeira, a last-minute scratch Monday due to lightheadedness, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-5 in New York’s 4-3, 12-inning loss to Detroit.

LHP Rich Hill had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday’s game. Hill signed a minor league deal with the Yankees last month and made four scoreless appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though Hill could be a spot starter, he has not started in the major leagues since 2009 for the Baltimore Orioles. Hill made his Yankees debut in the 11th inning and hit the only batter he faced.