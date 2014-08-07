RHP Shane Greene will make his sixth career start Thursday afternoon, and that will mark the 50th made by a Yankees rookie starter this season, the most in the majors. Greene will be making his third start at Yankee Stadium; he is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in those starts. Greene has done better against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .213 average (10-for-47) with nine of those hits singles.

LHP Chris Capuano allowed an unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings while getting more than half of his 20 outs with changeups. He also struck out eight, his most since Aug. 17, 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I’ve seen him do this before and that was one of the reasons we went and got him,” manager Joe Girardi said. “If I‘m not mistaken he did it to us last year here. He does know how to pitch and he gave us a great performance tonight.”

1B Mark Teixeira will miss his 30th game of the season Thursday with an injured left pinky finger, which he hurt on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. The finger hit a cleat and required three stitches. X-Rays were negative, and Teixeira is considered day-to-day. Texeira is 6-for-27 since returning from a lat injury on July 27.

RHP Michael Pineda had a 25-pitch bullpen session before Wednesday’s game and is slated for a second rehab start Friday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pineda threw 58 pitches Sunday and is expected to increase his limit to about 80 pitches. If that goes well, there is a possibility he could return from a right shoulder injury Wednesday in Baltimore.