RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch Thursday for the third time since injuring his right elbow in early July. The distance was expanded to 90 feet. The Yankees want to build him up to 120 feet before they allow him to throw a bullpen session.

RHP Shane Greene set a career high by pitching eight-plus innings against Detroit, and he joined RHP Masahiro Tanaka as the second Yankee started to pitch beyond the eighth inning this year. He allowed five hits and turned his second scoreless outing of the season. Greene also pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings at Baltimore on July 12.

1B Mark Teixeira, as expected, did not play Thursday after cutting his left pinkie finger on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. Teixeira has missed 30 games this season with various injuries. He is 5-for-27 (.185) since coming back from a lat strain July 28.

RHP Esmil Rogers will become the 12th Yankees pitcher to make a start this season when he faces the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Rogers was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last Thursday, and he has made two appearances for the Yankees. He pitched three scoreless innings for the win Sunday in Boston.