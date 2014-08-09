RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch for the fourth time since injuring his right elbow. On Friday, he made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. The Yankees want to build him up to 120 feet before he has a bullpen session.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. With the Railriders, he was 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA in five starts.

DH Carlos Beltran continued his recent tear by highlighting a five-RBI night with a sixth-inning grand slam. Beltran is batting .359 (28-for-78) with five home runs and 17 RBIs in his last 20 games since July 18.

SS Derek Jeter tied Hall of Famer Honus Wagner for sixth place on the career hits list with an infield single in New York’s five-run first against Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer (4-7). It was Jeter’s 3,430th hit.

RF Ichiro Suzuki tied George Sisler for 48th place on the all-time list with 2,809 hits. He tied Sisler with a seventh inning single and also stole two bases and made a nice backhanded running catch.

1B Mark Teixeira did not play Friday after cutting his left pinkie finger on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. Teixeira has missed 31 games this season with various injuries and is 5-for-27 since coming back from a lat strain July 28. He said he still had some soreness and was unable to pick up a bat.

C Brian McCann took a foul ball off the mask in the third inning during an at-bat by Cleveland 3B Mike Aviles and the Yankees said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion. After trainer Steve Donahue and manager Joe Girardi came out to take a look, McCann stayed in but in the sixth, he was lifted for a pinch hitter. Girardi said McCann struggled to come up with the right word to describe how he was feeling, which is why the Yankees lifted him.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his sixth start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Indians. Including his last start before the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him on July 6, McCarthy is 6-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last seven starts and that is tied for the longest streak in his career and the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw (12 games). McCarthy picked up his latest win Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he allowed an unearned run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 2-1 victory. In 18 games (10 starts) against Cleveland, McCarthy is 6-4 with a 4.08 ERA. He faced the Indians in his New York debut July 9 and allowed four runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision in a game the Yankees won in extra innings.

RHP Esmil Rogers became the 12th starting pitcher used by the Yankees and pitched well, allowing four runs and one hit over five innings. Two of those hits were in the first inning and starting with the final out of the first, Rogers retired 13 of the final 16 hitters. Rogers threw 87 pitches in his third appearance for the Yankees and, since being claimed off waivers, his earned-run average has dropped from 6.97 to 5.16.

RHP Michael Pineda made a second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre Friday night. Facing Columbus, he allowed one run and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven of the 19 hitters he faced and threw 52-of-72 pitches for strikes.

RHP Matt Daley was designated for assigment when the club recalled RHP Bryan Mitchell. In 13 games with the Yankees this year, he pitched 14.1 innings with a 5.02 ERA.