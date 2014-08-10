FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Austin Romine was promoted from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre to replace C Brian McCann. Romine had one at-bat in April and has appeared in 70 games.

RF Ichiro Suzuki moved past George Sisler for 48th place on the all-time list with 2,810 hits when he had an infield single in the fifth.

C Francisco Cervelli made his 23rd start and nearly had to leave after his first plate appearance.

RHP Michael Pineda said he is ready to return after throwing 72 pitches in Friday’s rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre.

