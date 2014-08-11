RHP Bryan Mitchell became the 52nd player to appear in a game for the Yankees when he pitched two scoreless innings. He also became the Yankees’ 31st pitcher, the 27th player to make his debut and the eighth to make a major league debut for the team.

LHP Chris Capuano will make his fourth start for the Yankees in Monday’s series opener at Baltimore. Capuano has lasted at least six innings in his first three starts and has 13 strikeouts and one walk in his last two starts. Capuano’s last start was Wednesday against the Tigers when he picked up a no-decision despite allowing an unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Capuano is winless in his last nine starts and has only pitched 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles.

1B Mark Teixeira returned after missing the last three games with a bruised left pinkie that required three stitches. He was 1-for-4 and has six hits in 31 at-bats since returning from the lat injury on July 28.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda matched his shortest start of the season by lasting 4 2/3 innings for the fourth time. He also allowed a season-worst four walks. Sunday also marked the second time in his career that he allowed five hitters to reach base via unintentional walk or a hit by pitch. The other instances was June 12, 2008 at San Diego.

RHP Matt Daley, designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. In 13 games with the Yankees this year, he pitched 14 1/3 innings and posted a 5.02 ERA.