RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Mitchell made his major league debut on Sunday with two shutout innings against the Indians.

DH Carlos Beltran was credited with a steal of home on a bizarre play in the second. He was on third and broke for home when the Orioles got 3B Chase Headley hung up in a run-down between first and second. Beltran then took off and 3B Manny Machado’s throw hit Beltran, allowing him to score, and RHP Bud Norris then made a fielding error when the ball bounded into foul territory, bringing in Headley for a 3-1 lead. Headley also got a steal while Machado and Norris both earned errors.

SS Derek Jeter got New York’s only RBI of the night. Jeter hit a slow grounder to third that brought in LF Brett Gardner, who had just started the game with a triple off Baltimore RHP Bud Norris. “I understand we have to score runs,” Jeter said. “We have to pitch. We have to play defense. We have to play better.”

RHP Michael Pineda will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday’s game against the Orioles. He’s been on the DL since May 6 (right shoulder muscle) and hasn’t pitched since April 23, when the right-hander got tossed for trying to use pine tar versus the Red Sox. “I feel good about him taking the mound,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We need him to pitch well.”

RHP Chris Leroux was selected by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Leroux is 0-1 in two relief appearances this season with New York.