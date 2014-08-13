RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) has begun to make 50 throws from 90 feet, according to manager Joe Girardi. The goal now is for Tanaka to begin making 120 throws.

SS Derek Jeter now has 349 hits against the Orioles, second-most all-time behind Carl Yastrzemski (363). Jeter has played in 283 games against the Orioles, compared to 343 by Yastrzemski.

RHP Michael Pineda (shoulder) will come off the DL and start Wednesday against the Orioles. He is 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA. It will also be his first major league since April 23, when he was ejected for illegally using pine tar. “I feel good about him taking the mound,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We need him to pitch well.”