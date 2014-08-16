RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw off the mound Saturday for the first time since July 8 as he is slated to throw a bullpen session consisting of 25 fastballs at Tropicana Field. It will be the biggest test yet for Tanaka, out since his last start with a partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament, as the Japanese right-hander agreed “definitely the bullpen will be important.”

SS Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 in the Yankees’ 5-0 loss to the Rays on Friday, his 1,007th multi-hit game in a Yankees uniform. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that ranks as the third most since 1900 for a player with one team, passing Hank Aaron’s 1,006 multi-hit games with the Braves. Jeter, playing in his final season, trails only the Cardinals’ Stan Musial (1,059) and the Tigers’ Ty Cobb (1,211).

C Brian McCann rejoined the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field and could come off the seven-day concussion disabled list as soon as Sunday, according to manager Joe Girardi. McCann took batting practice and went through fielding drills on Friday. McCann was hit by a foul tip on Aug. 8.

RHP Brandon McCarthy has lost his last two starts after going 4-0 in his first five starts with the Yankees, who acquired him in a trade with the D-backs. The Yankees have been shut out in each of his last two starts, accounting for two of their five shutout losses this season. McCarthy allowed four runs in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Rays, matching his most in seven starts with the Yankees. McCarthy has recorded at least seven strikeouts in three straight starts for the first time in his career.

3B Chase Headley snapped an errorless streak of 62 consecutive games on Friday in a 5-0 loss to the Rays. It had been the second-longest active streak among major league third baseman, behind only the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval. Headley’s streak fell short of his career-high errorless streak, which reached 67 games.