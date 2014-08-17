RHP Shane Greene recorded 10 strikeouts for a new season high, His previous best was July 12 at Baltimore, when he fanned nine Orioles.

DH Derek Jeter DH‘ed for only the second time this season, and it is not something he enjoys. “It’s not something that I do a lot of and to be honest with you, I don’t know how people do it,” Jeter said.“ I just run out of things to do.”

2B Martin Prado snapped a 1-for-19 stretch with a two-run homer in the second inning.

RHP David Robertson has converted his last 20 save opportunities since June 5, the longest active stretch in the majors.