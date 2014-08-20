RHP David Phelps spent Monday’s off-day doing a throwing session consisting of 50 pitches from 60 feet. He also had a precautionary MRI and was meeting with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad. Phelps said he was told he could return within three weeks and that it has been over a week since he last felt any pain in his inflamed right elbow.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) will throw another bullpen session Aug. 20.

DH/RF Carlos Beltran has been cleared to play right field but started at designated hitter Tuesday. He extended his hitless drought to 14 at-bats with two flyouts and a fielder’s choice.

SS Derek Jeter’s exact hit on Aug. 8 that tied and passed Honus Wagner for sixth on the all-time list was changed to an error Tuesday. Originally Jeter tied Wagner with 3,430 hits on a first-inning play on Aug. 8 when Cleveland SS Jose Ramirez ranged behind second base, spun around and made an off-balance throw to first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana dropped the ball and the play was ruled a hit.

C Brian McCann hit his 14th home run Tuesday night in the fourth inning as he played his first home game since being hit by a foul tip on Aug. 8.

RHP Michael Pineda makes his sixth start and second since being activated from the disabled list last Wednesday. Pineda went five innings in his return and allowed one run and two hits while taking a no-decision against Baltimore. Pineda has never faced the Astros and has allowed eight or fewer hits in each of his 33 career starts. That is the sixth-longest active streak in the majors among those who have made at least one start this year.