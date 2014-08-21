RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw his second bullpen session before Wednesday’s game as he continues his recovery from a right elbow injury. In the latest 35-pitch session, Tanaka threw breaking pitches for the first time and did not have any issue. Tanaka may throw live batting practice as his next step.

DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to pain in his right elbow. The Yankees hope it will be a one- or two-day injury as opposed to the one that caused him to miss 21 games in May and June. Beltran sometimes feels discomfort after swings, but Wednesday morning the pain lingered when he woke up.

RHP Brandon McCarthy makes his eighth start as a Yankee on Thursday afternoon against Houston. He won his first four decisions with the Yankees before losing his last two. McCarthy last pitched Friday at Tampa Bay when he allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. McCarthy struck out seven and walked one, recording at least seven strikeouts in a third consecutive start for the first time in his career. McCarthy is 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA in five appearances (three starts) against Houston.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed two runs and four hits over six innings but picked up a no-decision. He has allowed six or fewer hits in each of his past 14 starts.