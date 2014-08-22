INF/OF Zelous Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre Thursday and was 0-for-3. That dropped his average from .267 to .242.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw to hitters Saturday either in the setting of live batting practice or a simulated game. Tanaka has been on the DL since July 10 with a right elbow injury but has thrown two bullpen sessions so far.

RHP Shane Greene makes his eighth career start in Friday’s series opener against the White Sox and is one of six rookies to have a start with 10 strikeouts and one walk or less this season. That happened last Saturday in Tampa Bay when he allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings while striking out 10 in a no-decision. Those are some of the things that RHP Brandon McCarthy enjoys about Greene, when he spoke about the rookie following Thursday’s 3-0 win. “I like watching Shane pitch,” McCarthy said. “He calls it a cutter but it’s a disgusting slider. His fastball is explosive.”

RHP Chase Whitley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre Thursday. He was initially promoted to the Yankees to replace LHP CC Sabathia in May. In his three months with the team he had a 5.43 ERA in 19 appearances (12 starts).

DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup Thursday with pain in his right elbow. It was his 23rd game missed due to the injury but the Yankees think it’s a day-to-day injury.

RHP Brandon McCarthy had his ninth career complete game and fourth career shutout as he pitched a four-hitter in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Houston. McCarthy did it in his 26th start, which is a new career high. McCarthy conceded that he felt a little winded in the middle innings but credited catcher Francisco Cervelli with using his high-energy personality to get him through it. McCarthy threw 107 pitches, three less than last Friday when he lasted 6 1/3 innings in Tampa Bay. He has thrown over 105 pitches in five starts for the Yankees and threw 40 sinkers.