RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) played catch and reported no problems. He has been on the DL since Aug. 4 with the injury.

DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup Friday with pain in his right elbow. It was his 24th game missed due to the injury and before Friday’s game, he tested it out by taking some swings.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his 26th start and attempt to go over .500 again. Kuroda lost his previous two decisions before allowing two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday. Kuroda is 6-5 with a 3.63 ERA in his last 19 starts after starting this year 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA. Kuroda will be making his seventh career start against Chicago. So far, he is 2-2 with a 3.43 ERA against the White Sox. He last faced them May 23 in Chicago when he allowed four runs (two earned) and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP David Robertson recorded his 500th strikeout. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the fastest in Yankee history as he did it in 376 2/3 innings. The quickest Yankee before Robertson was RHP David Cone, who did in 486 1/3 innings.