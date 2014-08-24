RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) continued his rehab by throwing 35 pitches to live hitters three hours before the first pitch on Saturday.

DH Carlos Beltran entered Saturday hitless in 14 at-bats but reached base three times in his return from the same right elbow pain that cost him 21 games earlier this season.

2B Martin Prado began his time with the Yankees playing right field but Saturday was his 11th start at second base. In those games, he is batting .400 (18-for-45) with six doubles and nine RBIs.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda recorded his 16th quality start by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. He also won consecutive starts for the second time this season.