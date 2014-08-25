RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) will throw a simulated game before Thursday’s game in Detroit. He continued his rehab Saturday by throwing 35 pitches to live hitters.

C Brian McCann delivered his biggest hit of the season with a pinch-hit three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Yankees to a 7-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. It was McCann’s second walk-off hit as a Yankee and sixth of his career. McCann’s other game-ending hit for New York was a bloop single to beat the Cincinnati Reds five weeks ago.

LF Brett Gardner has six hits in his last 42 at-bats. He also has an swollen right ankle that kept him out of Sunday’s game and could keep him out of Monday’s game in Kansas City.

RHP David Robertson recorded his third blown save and first since June 5, a stretch of 22 saves. Robertson isn’t expected to pitch three days in a row on Monday but that could happen later in the season if he tells manager Joe Girardi he’s feeling fine.

RHP Michael Pineda makes his third start since coming off the DL and seventh overall for the Yankees Monday when they start a seven-game road trip with a makeup game in Kansas City. Pineda has had two no-decisions since returning and allowed two runs and four hits in six innings of a 5-2 loss to Houston on Wednesday.