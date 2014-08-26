1B Mark Teixeira did not play after experiencing left hamstring tightness the past three-to-four days. “This is a brutal stretch of games and any opportunity to give it some rest, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Teixeira said. “When you’re younger, you play through them and you don’t have a problem. But sometimes you play through them and something pops and you’re out for a while.” Teixeira said he expects to return to the lineup Tuesday at Detroit.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his ninth Yankees start Tuesday in the series opener against the Tigers. He is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA in his career against Detroit, but in his past three starts against the Tigers, he is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA. Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has a .267 batting average against McCarthy in 15 at-bats with two doubles, but no home runs.

3B Chase Headley, who was acquired in a July 22 trade with the Padres, made his fifth start at first base. With Headley moving across the diamond, rookie Zelous Wheeler started at third base.

CF Jacob Ellsbury singled home a run in the seventh for his 1,000th career hit. “It’s pretty special,” Ellsbury said. “They got the ball for me. That will be in my collection. I guess it just means you play for a little while.” He added a two-run homer in the ninth and registered his 40th multi-hit game and his 13th game with three or more hits.

OF Brett Gardner sat out his second straight game because of a bruised right ankle. Gardner will likely return to the lineup soon. “He’s better today but he’s not a player (Monday),” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re hoping for tomorrow. If it’s not tomorrow, I would think it’s the next day. But he got better. That is a good sign.”