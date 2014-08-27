RHP Masahiro Tanaka went through a bullpen session Tuesday at Comerica Park in anticipation of throwing a simulated game Thursday. Tanaka has been out since July 9 with a partial ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow. He hopes to be able to return to active status by mid- to late September.

SS Derek Jeter was in the lineup Tuesday night as the Yankees’ designated hitter for the eighth time this season, and he went 2-for-4. “We’ve got a lot of lefties (pitching against us) coming up after this game, and I expect he’s going to play in most of them,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re coming off two (airplane) flights in two days, and I thought this was the way to go.” Jeter said, “Everybody knows I’d prefer to play shortstop. My job is to show up every day and play.” Jeter has played in 116 of New York’s 130 games.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the Yankees’ lineup Tuesday night after missing one game due to left hamstring tightness. He went 0-for-4. “I think you’re always going to watch it a little bit,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think the day off probably helped, and we just tell him to play smart. I mean, he did play smart the couple of days that he had it, so he’s just going to have to continue to do that.”

RHP Brandon McCarthy says he didn’t quite have it together Tuesday night. He took the loss against Detroit, allowing five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. “The runs were because I wasn’t in a groove,” McCarthy said. “I wasn’t sharp from the get-go. It was one of those days where you don’t feel as good, where the ball isn’t going where it’s supposed to go. It stinks because as you get closer to the end (of the season), the games become more important.” McCarthy is 5-3 since coming to the Yankees.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury added two home runs and a single to his gaudy career record against Detroit RHP Rick Porcello. He is 11-for-17 lifetime against Porcello with four home runs and a double. He enjoyed the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

LF Brett Gardner was not in New York’s starting lineup for a third consecutive game Tuesday due to a right ankle bruise. Gardner hoped to stretch the ankle out with some test runs prior to the game, but an afternoon storm kept players off the field. “I‘m hopeful for Wednesday,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He took some batting practice and felt better.”