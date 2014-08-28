RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled for a 45-pitch simulated game Thursday that could determine how realistic it is for him to return to action this season. “He needs to get to the 75-90 pitch area before he is ready,” manager Joe Girardi said. “But bullpen sessions, simulated games, they’re not the same as the intensity of a major league game.” Tanaka is trying to avoid having to undergo Tommy John surgery. “As long as you’re having steps in the right direction, it’s working,” Girardi said. “That doesn’t mean that it’s a guarantee. If you have a setback, it probably means surgery. It’s not like rehabbing a hamstring or something like that, where you can have a setback and, ‘OK, we’ve got to sit him down.’ If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

RHP Shane Greene beat Detroit for the second time this month Wednesday night, holding the Tigers to five hits and two runs in seven innings. He shut them out over eight innings Aug. 7. “He’s been a pleasant surprise for them, I’d say,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said before the rookie right-hander beat his Tigers to improve to 4-1. “He looks like he’s going to be good for them for quite some time.”

SS Derek Jeter had two RBIs in New York’s eight-run, nine-straight-hit third inning Wednesday night. Jeter’s double to right drove in the first run, and his sacrifice fly his second time up in the inning closed the scoring. Jeter has had two RBIs or more in eight games this season, and the Yankees won all eight games.

OF Chris Young, released last week by the New York Mets, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees even though most farm teams finish their regular-season action Monday. Young is finishing up the $7.25 million contract he signed with the Mets this year. Young, 30, returned just eight home runs and a .205 batting average on the deal. “Obviously it’s a guy that’s had some success in his career,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a very good outfielder, it’s a guy who can hit the ball out of the ballpark. We’re going to see what we have.” Young has not played since Aug. 7.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury led off Wednesday for the fourth time in five games, including the previous three with LF Brett Gardner injured. Over the past three games, he went 8-for-13 with three homers and six RBIs. “He’s done a good job there, and there was never a question what kind of job he would do in that spot,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Gardy did a great job. It was just, I put him there because Gardy was hurt, and he’s done a good job. He’s a great player that’s going to have really good streaks. You could say since I put him in the leadoff spot, he’s hitting for more power. It’s a small sample, so I don’t make too much of it.” Girardi said Ellsbury would continue to lead off for now. Ellsbury singled his first two times up Wednesday, his second hit opening the eight-run third in which he also made the first out of the inning, a sacrifice fly to left.

LF Brett Gardner returned to the starting Yankees’ lineup Wednesday for the first time in four games. Gardner was placed eighth in the batting order instead of leadoff with CF Jacoby Ellsbury performing well at the top spot. Gardner was nursing a sore ankle but took batting practice under the stands Tuesday night and said he felt a lot better. Gardner went 1-for-4 Wednesday.