RF Zelous Wheeler got one of his infrequent starts Thursday, a right-handed hitter facing rookie LHP Kyle Lobstein of Detroit. Wheeler last played Monday in Kansas City. He was recalled from the minors Aug. 21 to make his second tour of duty with New York. He has played in 21 games this season. Wheeler scored New York’s first run. He hit an infield single and made second on 3B Nick Castellanos’ throwing error. He scored on a single by CF Jacoby Ellsbury.

RHP Dellin Betances has the build of a fireplace chimney on the mound but showed Thursday he can throw something besides smoke. Betances struck out Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera with a wicked 1-2 curve to close out the eighth inning. Cabrera looked sick waving his bat at the bender, clearly looking fastball with a man on second and two out. Betances has an upper 90s fastball that looks even better coming out of his 6-foot-7 body. His problem in the minors was walks and he put 2B Ian Kinsler on first with four straight pitches prior to Cabrera coming up to bat.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a 49-pitch simulated game Thursday. “I feel it (my stuff) wasn’t there,” he said. “But there was no pain.” He has been out since July 9 with a partial tear of his right elbow ligament. “He threw some really good sliders,” said infielder Brendan Ryan, who hit against Tanaka. “His splitter was moving. His control will be better as he comes along. He could go out and get outs right now just on his stuff alone.” If he comes out of the session fine he’ll do another simulated game early next week.

INF Brendan Ryan gave a positive endorsement to RHP Masahiro Tanaka’s efforts to return to action this season. “He threw some really good sliders,” Ryan said. “His splitter was moving. His control will be better as he comes along. He could go out and get outs right now just on his stuff alone.” Tanaka’s well-being remains the primary concern. “You want to give him the best chance to have success and help the ball club but his health comes first,” Ryan said.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is giving New York a spark from the top of the lineup. Ellsbury had an RBI single in the third inning Thursday. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .462 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

LHP Josh Outman was traded by the Indians to the New York Yankees on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Outman, 29, will report to the Yankees. He was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Columbus this season.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda turned in a strong seven innings Thursday for New York, working seven innings and allowing four hits and two runs. “Our starters have done a good job,” manager Joe Girardi said. “They’ve been giving us a chance to win.” He did not get a decision and is 3-2 with a 2.99 ERA in his last nine starts.