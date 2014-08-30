RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partial ligament tear in right elbow) said on Friday that he is experiencing general soreness in his right arm and will return to New York to continue strengthening work. Tanaka said his whole arm is sore, not just the elbow. “I want to be a little cautious, I haven’t been throwing for a number of weeks,” he said. “We still have a whole month. I‘m going to do my best to get back.” Tanaka had worked his way up to throwing simulated games as part of a rehabilitation program designed to avoid Tommy John surgery. He threw 49 pitches --including splitters, sliders and curveballs -- and after the session said that he felt no problems.

LHP Rich Hill was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Josh Outman, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Hill appeared in six games for the Yankees as a lefty specialist, allowing two hits in 2 1/3 run-less innings. He started the season in the Red Sox organization, going 3-3 with two saves and 3.23 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on July 1 for cash considerations and made two relief appearances for them before being designated for assignment on July 5 and released on July 9. The Yankees signed him to a minor-league contract on July 16 and had four scoreless outings (four innings, 10 strikeouts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees called him up on Aug. 5.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (left ankle) injured his left ankle in a play at the plate when he was thrown out trying to score on a grounder to third on Friday in a 6-3 win at Toronto. It was possible that he could miss the game Saturday afternoon. Tests showed no structural damage but the ankle was sore.

LHP Josh Outman was placed on the 25-man roster on Friday after he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Outman pitched to one batter in the 6-3 over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing a single to PH Munenori Kawasaki, an infielder. LHP Rich Hill was designated for assignment to make room for him on the 25-man roster. Outman, 29, was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 outings (one start) this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he was at the time of the trade. Outman was 4-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 31 relief appearances with Cleveland this season. He made his major-league debut in 2008 with Oakland and is 16-11 with a 4.49 ERA in six seasons with the Athletics, Rockies and Indians.

RHP Michael Pineda will start the middle game of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. It will be his eighth start of the season. Last Monday, he allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings in an 8-1 win over Kansas City. In his only start against the Blue Jays this season, he allowed one run and five hits over six innings to take loss in a 4-0 loss at Toronto on April 5. He is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in four career outings against the Blue Jays.