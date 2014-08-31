1B Mark Teixeira doubled with two outs in the fourth inning against RHP Drew Hutchison for the only Yankee hit in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The hit snapped an 0-for-11 streak for Teixeira. He is 2-for-20 with two doubles and one RBI with one game left in a seven-game road trip. “His slider was really good today, which we really haven’t seen a lot of his slider,” Teixeira said of Hutchison. “Every pitch he missed, he missed out of the zone. He didn’t really miss over the middle of the plate at all. I hit a hanging changeup. It might have been the only pitch he mislocated all day.”

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his career-high 28th start of the season and his 10th as a Yankee on Sunday. His previous career high in starts was 25 in 2011 when he was with the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6. He took the loss in a 5-2 game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, allowing nine hits, two walks and five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts. In 10 career games (seven starts) against the Blue Jays, he is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (left ankle) did not start against the Blue Jays on Saturday after injuring his ankle when he was out sliding into home in the ninth inning of Friday’s 6-3 win at Toronto. Tests showed no structural damage and he is listed as day to day. Ellsbury hit a two-run homer in the five-run seventh on Friday. “His ankle is sore,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You can call it an ankle sprain; you can call it whatever you want.”

INF Martin Prado had a three-game hitting streak snapped when he went 0-for-3 in a 2-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday. He came to the plate with two out and the bases loaded in the fourth but ended the inning on a fly to center. In his past 14 games, Prado is hitting .357 (20-for-56) with six doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed a two-run homer to RF Jose Bautista on an 0-2 pitch in the first inning to take the loss in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 win on Saturday. He allowed seven hits over six-plus innings to snap a streak of seven games in which he allowed five or fewer hits. He was the first Yankees pitcher to allow two or fewer earned runs and five or fewer hits in seven straight starts since LHP Ron Guidry in 1981. It was the fifth time this season that Pineda has not allowed a walk. “I pitched a good game,” Pineda said. “I tried to control the hitters and I stayed in the game. (Bautista) is a pretty good hitter. I tried to make a good pitch and he made an adjustment and he got it.”